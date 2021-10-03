Move right into this turn~key ready, meticulously maintained, Sgt. Bluff home located just blocks away from schools. Upon entering the front door, guests are greeted with a spacious foyer that leads to either the formal living room, ½ bathroom, or hallway to the kitchen. This 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom home is move~in ready and features open concept living room/dining room and kitchen with pantry and walk~out to a beautiful Three Seasons Room which overlooks the well~groomed back yard. The dine~in kitchen includes appliances, abundant cabinetry, and a coffee bar area all located adjacent to the dining room. There is a spacious family room with gas (or wood) fireplace located adjacent to the kitchen. The second~floor features three nice sized guest bedrooms, a full bathroom, laundry, and master bedroom with en suite bathroom. All bedrooms have extra deep closets. The basement features a large family room or media room, shop area, large store room/utility room. The heated two~stall garage has pull~down stairs to overhead storage. The home is built of energy efficient 2” x 6” construction with additional foam insulation sheeting, maintenance free siding, and Leaf Lock gutters. The property is within walking distance of the Sgt. Bluff primary, elementary, middle and high schools. An 8’ by 10’ shed is included with the property...
4 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $299,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martin Kove may be the worst dancer on this season of “Dancing with the Stars” (he went home Monday), but he isn’t the show’s only problem.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with having sex with an 11-year-old girl.
SLOAN, Iowa -- A 12-year-old boy died Friday after an accident in Sloan.
SIOUX CITY -- Investigators are working to confirm the identity of a man who entered the Missouri River, Tuesday night.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Trial date scheduled for Muscatine woman who allegedly taped herself molesting a child and sold the video
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine woman accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child on tape and selling the video has pleaded not guilty and demanded her right to a speedy trial. Her trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 18.
After serving a sentence in England, he was released and settled briefly in Blair before he landed in state regional centers in Norfolk and Lincoln.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a boy.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police arrested a Jackson, Nebraska, man early Monday after a chase involving a stolen pickup truck.