Move right into this turn-key ready, meticulously maintained, Sgt. Bluff home located just blocks away from schools. Upon entering the front door, guests are greeted with a spacious foyer that leads to either the formal living room, ½ bathroom, or hallway to the kitchen. This 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom home is move-in ready and features open concept living room/dining room and kitchen with pantry and walk-out to a beautiful Three Seasons Room which overlooks the well-groomed back yard. The dine-in kitchen includes appliances, abundant cabinetry, and a coffee bar area all located adjacent to the dining room. There is a spacious family room with gas (or wood) fireplace located adjacent to the kitchen. The second-floor features three nice sized guest bedrooms, a full bathroom, laundry, and master bedroom with en suite bathroom. All bedrooms have extra deep closets. The basement features a large family room or media room, shop area, large store room/utility room. The heated two-stall garage has pull-down stairs to overhead storage. The home is built of energy efficient 2” x 6” construction with additional form insulation sheeting, maintenance free siding, and Leaf Lock gutters. The property is within walking distance of the Sgt. Bluff primary, elementary, middle and high schools. An 8' x 10' shed is included with the property...
4 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $325,000
