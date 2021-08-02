Move in ready multi-level home in a fantastic Sergeant bluff location with an oversized 3 stall garage. The recently updated kitchen features granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, and ample cabinet space. Main level features a large living room with gas fireplace, dining area with sliders to deck, and a half bath. Main level also includes a spacious master suite with double tray ceilings, an additional 15 x12 loft area is also attached to and part of the master! The master bath is huge and boasts tile flooring, walk in shower, and a whirlpool tub. The finished lower level includes a family room with sliders to the patio, 3 beds, and a full bath. The outdoor space is great in this property with privacy, deck, patio, fenced yard, and a custom built storage shed. Roof and gutters were new in 2017. New hardwood floor in main area and kitchen. New flooring in bathrooms. Kitchen cabinets have been resurfaced. Don't delay this beauty won't last long! A brand new furnace has just been installed.
4 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $339,000
