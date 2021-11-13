4 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $415,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Sergeant Bluff. This gem is going to sit right in the middle of an established neighborhood within walking distance of all of the Sergeant Bluff schools and playgrounds. The lot feels spacious and private with tree cover in the back of the lot. The house will look beautiful from the curb with tons of neat finishing touches on the exterior and interior. When you walk through the front door you will encounter the living room complete with a vaulted ceiling to make it feel even bigger, the dining room, and the kitchen. When you walk upstairs you will run into the master bedroom that features a master bathroom and WIC, an additional bedroom, and another full bathroom. When you walk a couple steps down from the main level you will see another 2 bedrooms, the laundry room, and an additional full bathroom. The lowest level will be completely finished and will include a wet bar and a wide open space that can be used as a theater room. Additional square footage was added to the garage, and the lot will be sodded and sprinkled. Don`t miss out on this quality built new construction home!! Room sizes to be verified by buyer`s agent. Mostly all finishes have already been selected by the sellers as well...