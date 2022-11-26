4 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $429,900

Wow, look at this like~new, beautifully maintained, move~in ready home!! Four levels of living space give plenty of room for family, friends, and entertaining. The main level boasts an open floor plan with high ceilings, fan, electric fireplace, a large dining area perfect for hosting, and spacious kitchen with center island, quartz counters, and tile backsplash. Slider door to a large concrete patio large enough for cooking and seating. Nice oversized 3~stall garage!! Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with tray ceiling and fan, attached master bath with beautiful tile shower, double vanity with quartz countertop, and walk~in closet. The upper level also includes a guest bedroom and bathroom, with quartz top vanity. Downstairs you will find another large family room, two more guest bedrooms with another guest bathroom, and the laundry room complete with shelving. Finally, the basement includes a third family room, a bar with full size refrigerator, sink, dishwasher, and island with quartz countertops. There an unfinished space perfect for lots of storage. This home has wooden, Hunter~Douglas blinds with removable slats for easy cleaning. Current stove is electric with a natural gas line available if gas is your preference. Sprinkler system has been winterized. Wi~Fi programmable garage door openers that can be opened from anywhere in the U.S...