4 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $439,950

You know the saying! Location Location Location! This one has it all. Come see this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath walkout ranch on 3.37 acres on the edge of everything! This home is great for entertaining and features a recently remodeled kitchen with a large granite breakfast bar, open floorplan, vaulted ceilings with clerestory windows and a stone fireplace. There is a main floor laundry, large master bedroom with master bath. The basement is fully finished with a wide open family room with TV area, Game Area, Bar and a walkout door to the paver patio! Outside there is a sprinkler system, deck and patio, shake shingles, cedar siding and a great view of the property. High end mechanicals including Geo Thermal Heat Pump and Kinetico Softener. To top it off there is a large 2 stall attached garage and a detached 4 stall garage for all the toys! Don't wait!! Seller intends to sell in its existing condition - offers will be reviewed on Wednesday, April 6th.

Despite a few days of rain and snow in the North Iowa region, it seems more than just geese have made their way north for spring. Clear Lake residents have reported seeing a large reptile moving throughout town, interrupting traffic.

