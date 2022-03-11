 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $1,250,000

You will not find a more unique property to call your own that includes 5.26 acres of land, a beautiful residential home, a thriving business and a building and one that is zoned Agricultural Estates for farm animals (currently housing 5 horses, 4 goats and chickens with multiple barns/coops) all within city limits! This beautiful ranch home has a lot of new updates including a brand new kitchen with a large middle island, a heated and cooled 4 seasons porch with amazing views of the rolling hills of Whispering Creek, new flooring throughout (LVP and carpet), a newly refinished basement that has a dry bar and beer fridge open to a family room (walk-out to the backyard) with gorgeous built-ins, newly stoned fireplace and a huge picture window and updated basement bathroom. The water heater was also replaced in 2019 and the roofs on both the house and the business were new in 2017. This unique property will allow its new owner to have city amenities with the privacy and freedom of an acreage! This residential listing also includes the commercial property/listing MLS #816315. Also includes .24 acre parcel #884709177001.

