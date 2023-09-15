Stunning English Traditional 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and a 3 car garage as well as a barn on 57 acres with amazing views. Enjoy the sunrise to the east and then the sunsets from the back garden and fountain areas. An asphalt road brings you to this private setting and home built by Murray White. Entering the 32 x 12 foyer with porcelain tile floor you will notice the grandness of this home. There is a half bath for guests in foyer. Entertain your guests in the oval shape formal dining room with cherry floor, 2 closets, and hand pieced ceiling then relax in the formal living room with cherry floor and crown molding. Or enjoy a more casual setting in the great room with cherry walls/bookcases, carpet, and a woodburning fireplace. The heart of this home is the kitchen and this one has an eat in area, Italian limestone floor, Thermador double ovens, microwave and DW, a SubZero frig, GE Profile induction cooktop, granite counters and access to sunroom with slate floor which will lead you to the Romantic French style courtyard and back gardens. A convenient half bath, laundry and door to garage are near kitchen. The master bedroom is on the main floor and has cherry floor. There are 2 walk in closets on the way to the master bathroom with a sitting area, cherry floor, a soaking tub, and Statuary white marble counters and in walk in shower. Upstairs has a private hall with 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom as well as a separate junior suite on the other side. Lower level has a family room and game room with new tile floor, an office with walk in closet and half bathroom, an exercise room with new rubber floor, a 3/4 bathroom and to top it off a pet spa room with tub. Plenty of storage throughout this home plus a 78 x 16 store room in basement. This all electric home has 3 heat pumps for heating and cooling. The 36 x 60 barn has 4 stalls and automatic waterers and new concrete floor 2023. See Extra Feature sheet for more details...