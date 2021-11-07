 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $119,500

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $119,500

Opportunity knocks with the purchase of this single-family home or investment property. Nice sized living room, dining room, dine-in kitchen, and three-quarter bathroom on the main floor. The second floor has a large master bedroom, one guest bedroom, and two non-conforming (pass-through) guest rooms. Kitchen appliances stay. Lots of storage space in the basement. This property is being sold AS IS...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Injury dampens mood after St. Mary's win

Injury dampens mood after St. Mary's win

Smiles and pats on the back were replaced by tears and hugs after Remsen St. Mary’s beat Kingsley-Pierson 46-6 in an Iowa 8-player second round game here Friday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News