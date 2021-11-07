Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom home with tons of potential. Located in a quiet neighborhood, this house would be the perfect place to call home. It has alley access with private off~street parking. The garage and part of the front retaining wall are red tagged and will need to be fixed by the new owner. Home is being sold AS~IS..
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $130,000
