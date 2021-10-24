4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $135,000

Great opportunity to purchase a 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Morningside at a great price point!! The main floor offers a large living room, formal dining, an open concept kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. There are hard woods under carpets. The lower level boasts 2 more good sized bedrooms, a 3/4 bath, and a large unfinished space with laundry area. There are built~ins and tons of storage options. There is also an older detached garage for storage. Good location and great price!!!