Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom home with tons of potential. Located in a quiet neighborhood, this house would be the perfect place to call home. It has alley access with private off-street parking. The garage and part of the front retaining wall are red tagged and will need to be fixed by the new owner. Home is being sold AS-IS.
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $140,000
