4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $145,000

This spacious westside home went through a complete remodel inside and out in late 2021. It is move-in ready with all NEW shingles, vinyl siding, interior and exterior doors, windows, vinyl plank flooring, paint, carpet, kitchen cabinets, bathrooms, you name it. Plumbing, electrical and central AC are also new. Main floor laundry. Everything is up to today's code. Lots of street parking as well as paved alley access to the backyard where you could potentially build a garage. Don't miss out on it! Showings start Wednesday 01/12/2022.

