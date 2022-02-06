4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $149,950

Spacious 2 story home that is conveniently located to shopping, medical facilities, schools & day care centers. Features a living room/dining room combination, a large kitchen that includes a stove & dishwasher, a handicapped roll in shower, stool & sink, plus one bedroom with walk in closet on the main floor. There are hardwood floors that would refinish nicely. There are 2 enclosed porches both front and back. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms plus a very large full bathroom. The exterior has maintenance free siding, a storage shed and 2 off street parking pads, nice big yard & updated roof. The basement has new block walls, 2 storage rooms, plus a walk out cellar door and includes washer & dryer. It is heated with steam heat. This home is an estate sale and features a home warranty for peace of mind to the buyer.