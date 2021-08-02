4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $150,000

Calling all investors or first time homebuyers!!! Great investment opportunity with this morningside 4 bed, 2 bath home with a 1 car attached garage. This property has TONS of POTENTIAL!! The layout is ideal for a family with 3 bedrooms on the main and a fourth bedroom in the basement. The basement is a walkout that exits into the beautiful flat backyard. Basement also has a large laundry room and 3\4 bath. A tenant does currently occupy the property on a month to month lease. Property produces $1400\month in rent. Home is being sold AS~IS...