4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $155,500

Come home to a great 4 bedroom home in Leeds that has a large detached double garage and an extra single garage in the back. This property has a spacious fenced in backyard. Easy to maintain vinyl siding and a large front porch. What more could you ask for? 1 year Home warranty paid by the seller. Buyer to verify room measurements...

