4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $159,000

Corner lot close to Morningside college. Natural wood throughout the downstairs and some upstairs. It is a rental at this time. Rents currently $1300 per month. Rental rates around the area are estimated $1200 - $1500. The white 1\2 of the home will be painted in less than a week. Rear of property has parking & looks like footings are all ready there to put up a garage. Room sizes may vary..