4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $164,950

Spacious Colonial featuring rich hardwood flooring and staircase, bright airy oversized living room leading to colonnades to the dining room waiting for great Holiday Dinners with family and friends, convenient kitchen with built~ins and pantry , 4 bedrooms up with hardwoods in 3 of them and a sunporch, family room waiting for great times watching the big game or movies, privacy fenced yard (Fido will love you) open front porch to relax and watch the neighbors, low maintenance exterior, close to lush relaxing Grandview Park (take Fido for a walk) and shopping and school, and Price to Sell so Look Today or Cry Tomorrow!!!!