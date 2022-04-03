Lots of character to see in this 2 story family Northside home; old charm with it's lead glass bay windows & built~ins, and also updated looks within kitchen & bathrooms. The kitchen is super spacious with lots of cupboard space. Off the kitchen to the back of the home is large size mud room with a sink. This area could be used for so many things including hobby\crafts, play area, pet corral. The large size dining area will sit plenty of guests and also has one of the pretty bay windows which provides lots of natural light. The home has original woodwork throughout, do notice the floor in the entryway & bedroom, the Oak wood banister leading upstairs is beautiful. If you need more than 4 bedrooms, do check out the basement where there is potential for a 5th room, the work has already been started!! Home is great for those who like to be outdoors with it's covered porch and fenced in back yard with spacious deck. Right up the street is the beautiful Grandview Park, and the location of this home makes for easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment...
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $169,000
