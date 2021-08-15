Great Northside location. Upon entering you will find a spacious open concept main floor living and dining room with hardwood floors, built-ins and newer fixtures. The kitchen conveniently off the dining room with fresh paint, large cabinets and newer tile backsplash. The main floor offers a universal room that could be a master bedroom with en suite bath or a family room, office or den. Upstairs you'll find a newer full bath with tile surround and nice light airy fixtures. The hallway offers tons of built-in cabinets and three bedrooms up (one with a walk-in closet) all with hardwood floors and easy access to the full bath. At the end of the hall is a cute sun porch to sit and read and overlook the beautifully landscaped fenced in back yard. Plumbing supply lines have been updated, Brand new Hot water heater, Lots new when Lead abatement program was completed in 2017. Radon mitigation system installed. Lots new here - Must see!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $169,950
