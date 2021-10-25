4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $180,000

Check out this 4 Bedrooom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Stall Garage Home in Riverside!! You walk into an Open Concept Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room with plenty of space for Entertaining All Gatherings. The Master Bedroom has a Walk-In Closet and a 4 Piece On-Suite Bathroom with a Soaking Tub. There is also 3 more Bedrooms, Each with Generous Closets. A Full Bathroom with a Brand New Shower and Surround. Outside you have a 2 Stall Garage, a 180sq\ft Workshop, and a Large Shed. All of this with a Big Backyard that has a Deck Area for Entertaining as well...