Lovingly maintained Morningside bungalow!! This home features a large living room/dining combo with updated carpet, an updated oak kitchen with space for a breakfast table, hardwood floors under the carpet, updated windows and roof shingles, and a newer 2 stall detached garage with additional parking pad. On the main floor, there are two bedrooms with a full bathroom. Upstairs, there are two large bedrooms with closets, hardwood floors, and one has attic access for extra storage. There is also a nice sun/mud room off of the kitchen, with newer carpeting. The basement is partially finished with two living spaces separated by the original colonnades from upstairs and real wood paneling. Downstairs, you'll also find a separate tub/shower surround in the storage room, with a vintage cabinet storage area. Seller added an egress window in the furnace room, too!! The yard will be getting a white panel fence, which is already paid for by the sellers, and currently the posts are installed. Fantastic floral landscaping around the home, and a dog kennel stays. New plumbing and electric in kitchen in 2019. New countertop, sink, and flooring in kitchen in 2017. New front sidewalk in 2019, new garage shingles 2021, new house shingles 2017. New washer and dryer 2017. New refrigerator, stove, and microwave 2021. Seller had 21 new windows installed in 2018. New carpet in back porch in 2021. New double car garage 2015. New front door and classy screen door 2015. Room measurements approximate...
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $185,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: In a recent article you suggested to a daughter that when selling her mother’s home in poor condition that she could just refuse the buyer’s request to have a home inspection.
HULL, Iowa -- A Doon man has been charged with homicide by vehicle involving a Friday night crash near Hull, Iowa.
- Updated
Your Social Security payments could be huge -- if all of these things happen.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
SPENCER, Iowa -- An Estherville, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for having sexual contact with two children in Clay County.
DAKOTA CITY — Tyson Foods, by far the largest employer in metro Sioux City, is offering its front-line workers paid sick leave for the first t…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for possessing a gun while selling marijuana.
SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City East football team scored early and often on Friday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium, as the Black Raiders dominated …
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department arrested six individuals Thursday during a multi-state human trafficking operation.
SIOUX CITY -- Sarah Taylor's family-owned commercial upholstery business has been going strong and growing since she re-covered a worn-out chu…