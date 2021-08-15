4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $189,000

Beautiful Queen Anne Victorian home with lots of charm and character!! Original hardwood floors and woodwork and Bay windows with beautiful stained glass inserts. Two ornate fireplaces. This home has an updated kitchen with appliances and island. An amazing staircase will lead you up to the bedrooms and full bath and then there is another floor with a bonus room/bedroom. Outside is a wonderful privacy fenced backyard with a patio and a detached 2 car garage. This is definitely one you won't want to miss!!!!