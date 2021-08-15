 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $189,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $189,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $189,000

Beautiful Queen Anne Victorian home with lots of charm and character!! Original hardwood floors and woodwork and Bay windows with beautiful stained glass inserts. Two ornate fireplaces. This home has an updated kitchen with appliances and island. An amazing staircase will lead you up to the bedrooms and full bath and then there is another floor with a bonus room/bedroom. Outside is a wonderful privacy fenced backyard with a patio and a detached 2 car garage. This is definitely one you won't want to miss!!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News