4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $189,000

This is a nice 4 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bath ranch in a great Leeds neighborhood. It has been completely remodeled from top to bottom, inside and out and is eligible for the Sioux City Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption. It's close to the Leeds elementary school and has a nice level yard. The tile work in the bathrooms and kitchen is beautifully done. All new windows, siding, roof, doors, HVAC, electrical and plumbing. Open concept in the living /dining/ kitchen area. The basement is partially finished with a bedroom with an egress. Not your ordinary flip house. This shows quality workmanship with a spirit of excellence and is move in ready and waiting for a new owner.