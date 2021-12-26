This is a nice 4 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bath ranch in a great Leeds neighborhood. It has been completely remodeled from top to bottom, inside and out and is eligible for the Sioux City Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption. It's close to the Leeds elementary school and has a nice level yard. The tile work in the bathrooms and kitchen is beautifully done. All new windows, siding, roof, doors, HVAC, electrical and plumbing. Open concept in the living /dining/ kitchen area. The basement is partially finished with a bedroom with an egress. Not your ordinary flip house. This shows quality workmanship with a spirit of excellence and is move in ready and waiting for a new owner.
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $189,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said the mountain lion was struck northeast of Arlington: "This is a first in a 40-year career."
Sioux City North Cross Country Coach Abdier Marrero turned in his resignation last week, The Journal learned Monday. No reason was given why he resigned, as the Sioux City Community School district does not comment on personnel matters.
SIOUX CITY -- A judge has declined a request from attorneys representing a 17-year-old accused of a fatal Sioux City shooting to recuse himsel…
The boy's mother and stepfather signed a safety plan that said they would not allow him to be alone and unsupervised with his siblings. "The system failed," the Douglas County attorney said.
A man called 911 to report that he was possessed and that his mother was controlling his mind. When two police officers arrived at the home, they found the mother outside screaming for help, saying her son was cutting his throat.
A Sioux City man was arrested Monday and charged with helping another man assault a Woodbury County Jail inmate they had accused of being a snitch. Dustin Dimmick, 32, is charged with one count of willful injury.
Steve King, who's slowly rolling out a new book and maintains an active presence on Twitter, said at the Sioux City Convention Center on Monday that he's been one of the most hated and first canceled high-profile men in America.
Before Judge Tod Deck
An almost 4,000-square-foot house with broken gutters, deteriorating windows and holes big enough to draw raccoons is set to be demolished after an arduous three-year process.
SIOUX CITY — Joe Dolincheck to Reid Jurgensmeier. For opposing defenses this season, those were the saddest of possible words.