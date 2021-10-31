Come home to 307 S Helen Street, the most incredibly charming home you will find today. Conveniently located blocks from Gordon Drive, this home boasts an oversized .37 acre lot, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 garage stalls, new windows, fully updated exterior, a new kitchen with dazzling emerald green cabinetry and quartz, and so much more!! When you arrive you will adore the front porch, complete with its own porch swing. Entering, you will be amazing at all of the natural size and large room sizes. There is a main floor bedroom, main floor bathroom, and main floor laundry -yeah!! Off the kitchen is a large mud room, perfect for fall and winter storage, and access to the large unfinished basement that is perfect for long-term storage. On the second floor you will find more natural light, original hard wood floors in all of the 3 bedrooms, and an updated full bathroom, complete with subway tile surround. In the back yard you will find large entertaining space, pergola and swing, and plenty of room for kiddos and pets to roam. Roof is newer, high-powered window ACs are new in 2021, and so much more. Come home to 307 S Helen Street today!! [buyer and buyer agent to verify room dimensions\square footage].
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $194,999
