4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $195,000

Looking for the perfect fit for your family. Enjoy the finishes in this freshly rehabbed home. Entirely New kitchen with stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, stove with built-in micro-wave and dishwasher & eating bar. Main floor master with thru out & a new 3/4 bath. All new flooring, paint, carpets. Full bath upstairs with Jacuzzi tub. All new windows with the exception of 5 on the main. Features Basement family room, and 14 x 13 office. Basement walks out to cozy yard with patio & partially fenced yard and a freshly finished (amazing) composite deck with true cedar finishes which measures 16 x 14. detached 30 x 24, 720 SF garage off alley. The garage offers a 21 x 9 3 season porch Plus off street parking (2). This home qualifies for the tax abatement, which the new owner can file for. Choices are 10 years reduced or 3 years no tax. Look today or cry tomorrow!!!