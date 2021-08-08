Looking for the perfect fit for your family. Enjoy the finishes in this freshly rehabbed home. Entirely New kitchen with stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, stove with built-in micro-wave and dishwasher & eating bar. Main floor master with thru out & a new 3/4 bath. All new flooring, paint, carpets. Full bath upstairs with Jacuzzi tub. All new windows with the exception of 5 on the main. Features Basement family room, and 14 x 13 office. Basement walks out to cozy yard with patio & partially fenced yard and a freshly finished (amazing) composite deck with true cedar finishes which measures 16 x 14. detached 30 x 24, 720 SF garage off alley. The garage offers a 21 x 9 3 season porch Plus off street parking (2). This home qualifies for the tax abatement, which the new owner can file for. Choices are 10 years reduced or 3 years no tax. Look today or cry tomorrow!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PONCA, Neb. -- A man who admitted to investigators that he has a foot fetish is charged with sucking on the toes of at least nine children and…
SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday touted the largest multi-family housing development in Sioux City history, calling it the type of h…
SIOUX CITY -- Northwest Area Education Agency has purchased a new office building in Sioux City that officials say offers more efficient and m…
SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to visit Sioux City Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new housing complex in Sunnybrook Plaza.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of hitting a woman with a baseball bat and setting fire to a pile of her clothes.
OKOBOJI, Iowa -- John Grosvenor spends about nine hours a day, seven days a week, leading fishing expeditions on the Iowa Great Lakes during t…
The body of missing 7-year-old Avi Gurung was found under the Interstate 680 bridge Thursday.
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- An Omaha man drowned Wednesday in East Lake Okoboji after rescuing his son. Emergency personnel responded at 11:26 a.m. t…
- Updated
COLUSA, Calif. (AP) — Four people aboard a helicopter were killed when it crashed Sunday in a remote area of Northern California, the Colusa County Sheriff's Department said.
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers' roster this weekend against the Gary SouthShore Railcats looks very different from the one that will be…