4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $195,000

NEED a NICE 4 bedroom home? Need a home with a Bedroom on MAIN?? We have it!!! UPDATED!!!! Updated Kitchen, Updated Bath on Main. NEW FLOORING THROUGH OUT 2021!!!! NEW PAINT 2021!!! New Fixtures 2021!!!! THIS home is TRULY MOVE IN READY!!!! Nice Covered PORCH with an additional Screened in porch!!!! Big YARD with a shed. Spacious Living Room. 3 Bedrooms on the second floor PLUS an awesome TOY NOOK or READING Space!!! BASEMENT is an OPEN SPACE Make it into something Office/ exercise U PICK it is a walk out!!!! Off Street Parking. IN the HEART of MORNINGSIDE!!!! MOVE IN READY!!!! This is a great opportunity for HOMEOWNERSHIP!!! Affordable and FANTASTIC!!!!!!