 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $195,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $195,000

NEED a NICE 4 bedroom home? Need a home with a Bedroom on MAIN?? We have it!!! UPDATED!!!! Updated Kitchen, Updated Bath on Main. NEW FLOORING THROUGH OUT 2021!!!! NEW PAINT 2021!!! New Fixtures 2021!!!! THIS home is TRULY MOVE IN READY!!!! Nice Covered PORCH with an additional Screened in porch!!!! Big YARD with a shed. Spacious Living Room. 3 Bedrooms on the second floor PLUS an awesome TOY NOOK or READING Space!!! BASEMENT is an OPEN SPACE Make it into something Office/ exercise U PICK it is a walk out!!!! Off Street Parking. IN the HEART of MORNINGSIDE!!!! MOVE IN READY!!!! This is a great opportunity for HOMEOWNERSHIP!!! Affordable and FANTASTIC!!!!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clear Lake monster terrorizes town

Clear Lake monster terrorizes town

Despite a few days of rain and snow in the North Iowa region, it seems more than just geese have made their way north for spring. Clear Lake residents have reported seeing a large reptile moving throughout town, interrupting traffic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News