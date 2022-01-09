4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $197,000

Have you always wanted the character, beauty, and durability of older homes with original hardwood floors, tons of character and also love the modern new feeling in a home? If so, this is the one for you. With beautiful views from every direction in a peaceful area with lots of wildlife, a walking trail, and no neighbors to the West~this home is the perfect package. Walking into the main door off of the charming front deck you'll enter into the main area which is perfect for a large dining room table just off of the kitchen which has new cabinets, walls, and counter tops. The kitchen window is specially made to withstand life with pets and children with ease. The living room has big beautiful windows and plenty of space for entertaining! In addition; on the main floor there are 2 bedrooms (one currently being used as an office) and a full bath. As you go up stairs you will see an updated dormer with new fixtures, walls, and ceilings. This is separated into two rooms that could easily be made into adjoining bedrooms. Entering the basement there is a new furnace, and laundry area and framing for another bathroom. This is where the brand new large master bedroom is with an adjoining room you could use as a den, large walk in closet, or whatever your hear desires. This home has had so much love, and it shows through and through! It has new foundation walls, an egress window, new roof, furnace & a/c, (the whole home had ductwork professionally cleaned) a retractable mailbox, and talk about garage space!!! There is a one stall attached garage with loft storage AND there is a 2+ car garage that has heat and air, and an oversized driveway perfect for a camper or extra vehicles. A newer beautiful deck is just off the back of the garage and offers comfort and privacy overlooking the river. The larger backyard is completely fenced in and the view can't get much better than this! **elevation survey being done**