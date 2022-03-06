4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $198,000

HERE IT IS! The spacious, open and yet still cozy Northside Beauty you have been looking for! Lots of updates throughout! Step in to the beautiful and airy foyer with a cozy built in storage bench, which opens up to the spacious dining room, living room (with recently replace wood burning fireplace) and additional family room. This home has gorgeous natural light (from the updated windows) which makes it easy to show off the gorgeous woodwork throughout. Upstairs you will find new carpet, paint, updated bathroom and large closets. The laundry room has been moved upstairs to make it conveniently located near the bedrooms. Outside enjoy the fenced in yard, pool and new deck with added blinds for additional privacy. Would prefer closing on or near June 1st .