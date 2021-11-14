Another beautifully renovated house by Philpotts Homes LLC. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage. ALL NEW ~ windows, paint (interior and exterior) fascia boards, concrete steps, roof on garage, deck boards, landscaping, carpets, doors (closet, some interior and back door) and egress windows. Refurbished front and some interior doors, hardware and trim and hardwood floors. Kitchen ~ new cabinets and appliances with pot filler and pantry cupboard with fun chalkboard. All new electrics by Lewis Electric. New bathrooms ~ vanities, tub, shower and stools. Soft close doors and drawers in both kitchen and bathrooms. Fenced yard. Set in a quiet neighborhood on the Northside, just off Hamilton, close to all the local amenities. Room sizes are approximate..
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
We’ve gotten to the point where just about everyone can get a 40 on “Dancing with the Stars.”
SERGEANT BLUFF -- The owner and record-keeper of a Sergeant Bluff construction company both face federal charges of evading more than $1 milli…
SIOUX CITY -- A Kansas woman was arrested on felony changes Sunday for allegedly driving over and ramming her former landlord's downtown Sioux…
Before Judge Roger Sailer
According to court documents, Trostheim ran a "boosting" business, in which people would give her lists of items they wanted, then she would steal them and sell the items for a reduced price:
Nathaniel had been appointed director of alumni relations at Morningside in June 2016 before the university ended his employment in October.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman is in custody on charges of leading police on a chase through the city in a stolen car.
SIOUX CITY -- Getting involved in recycling old televisions and computers was a bad business decision, one that continued to get worse, Aaron …
At 4:15 p.m. on Friday in the UNI-Dome, West Sioux High School kicker Noel Lopez made the kick of his life.
"I enjoy being on that cusp of being excited/scared a little bit. Situations I’m not accustomed to, I enjoy those things."