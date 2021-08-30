Garage Lovers Delight!!! Here it is-Morningside Ranch with an oversized super nice spacious 2 car detached garage. This property is conveniently located close to Schools and Shopping. Come check out this really cute house and see what it all has to offer. The kitchen has hickory cabinets, breakfast bar, beautiful quality laminate floors and stainless steel appliances. The dining area also has the same pretty laminate floors and sliders to a huge deck. The basement level has 2 bedrooms, roomy size family room and a full bath. A fenced back yard is another feature you`ll appreciate. Seller is adding fresh paint on the mail level..
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $215,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads.
SIOUX CITY -- Dive crews recovered a pickup truck and the remains of its driver from the Missouri River Sunday morning.
Max Kurtz is temporarily bedridden and faces a lengthy rehabilitation. His injuries include three breaks in his pelvis, broken ribs, a broken vertebrae and injuries to his shoulder, hand and fingers.
SIOUX CITY -- In potential defiance of state law, Sioux City School Board Vice-President Monique Scarlett has called for the district to requi…
SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County supervisor pushed back Tuesday against a growing chorus of critics upset with the board's decision to devote u…
- Updated
SIOUX CITY -- Two incumbents and two challengers filed paperwork to run for Sioux City Council by Thursday's deadline.
DES MOINES -- A Council Bluffs mother is suing the state to end its ban on schools enacting face mask requirements.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY — Two years ago, North High School senior running back Dedric Sullivan wasn’t sure when he would get to play football again.
SIOUX CITY -- A man currently serving a federal prison sentence on a drug conviction has been sentenced to state prison for stabbing another m…
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, IKM-Manning 16