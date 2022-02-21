Great Location for this Morningside 4 bedroom Ranch close to Shopping, Restaurants and Schools. This home offers lots of updates, like brand new front door, new water heater 2019, roof/gutters new in 2017, furnace and CA new in 2018, even the garage doors, opener and key pad were replaced in 2015,most of the windows were replaced 2014 and several interior doors are newer. You'll appreciate the spacious living room, the eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and full bath all on the main floor. The walk out basement features a bedroom, family room and bath with a shower. Lots to enjoy here!! Like a patio, fenced backed yard and a great 2 car over-sized garage off the paved alley. The front porch also offers a fun place to relax and also want to mention the parking pad by the side of the house. The house is much larger than it appears..
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $219,500
