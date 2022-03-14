 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $220,000

Move in ready multi-level home with lots of room, large fenced-in yard, new paint, great location plus more. The home offers 4 bedrooms, 1 traditional bath, 3\4 bath, and 1\2 bath. 1 car tuck-under garage with room for storage and a shed for additional storage. The kitchen has newer oak cabinets, eat-in bar, and lots of light with an open concept to the dining and living room area. The home is locate on Sioux City's west-side 2 blocks from a golf coarse with easy access to shopping, downtown area and more. A must see..

