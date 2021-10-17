4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $225,000

Another beautifully renovated house by Philpotts Homes LLC. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage. ALL NEW ~ windows, paint (interior and exterior) fascia boards, concrete steps, roof on garage, deck boards, landscaping, carpets, doors (closet, some interior and back door) and egress windows. Refurbished front and some interior doors, hardware and trim and hardwood floors. Kitchen ~ new cabinets and appliances with pot filler and pantry cupboard with fun chalkboard. All new electrics by Lewis Electric. New bathrooms ~ vanities, tub, shower and stools. Soft close doors and drawers in both kitchen and bathrooms. Fenced yard. Set in an quiet neighborhood on the Northside, just off Hamilton, close to all the local amenities. Room sizes are approximate.