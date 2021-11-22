4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $228,000

LOCATION! This beautiful, raised ranch home is conveniently located in just south of Glen in a beautiful quite Morningside neighborhood. Close to schools and parks. Featuring newer flooring, 2 fireplaces, one on each floor. Main floor features open living room dining room, kitchen, and full bath The lower level has a large laundry storage area, 3/4 bath, Bedroom, family room mudroom and built-in storage. The heating/cooling, windows, and roof have been replaced in the last 5 years. Spacious, level back yard with roomy covered patio and deck are ready for all your outdoor entertaining.