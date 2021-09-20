4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $229,000

Very well maintained one owner ranch home in Morningside. This 4 bedroom walk out ranch has a nice eat in kitchen with 3 bedrooms on the main with a Master bedroom and bath. The lower level features a large bedroom and a fantastic family room that has access to a patio area also a 3/4 bath and another large room for a work room area. The home sits in a quiet but convenient neighborhood. This home is easy to view so set that appointment.