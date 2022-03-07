Are you looking for a double lot with an oversized garage and 4 bedrooms? Then this is the house you need!! 3 bedrooms on the main and 1 in the basement with a full bathroom on main and 3/4 bath down!! Two large living rooms on the main- the rear living walks out to a large covered deck and fenced-in back yard. Tons of updates including new windows, new flooring, and fresh painted walls...
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $239,500
