4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $239,950

Updated 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 story home with large level lot and 2 stall garage. Vinyl siding, replacement windows, new roof 2018 plus updated plumbing and electrical. This super clean home features an open concept with large rooms, main floor bedroom with laundry \ 3\4 bath. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths up including master suite with walk~in closet. Updated baths and kitchen with appliances included make this home easy to move right in..

