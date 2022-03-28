4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $240,000

Here's your chance to own a desirable one-owner walk-out ranch located at the end of an established Morningside cul-de-sac. The floor plan is incredible. Enjoy beautiful views of the well-maintained backyard from your living and dining areas. The three main floor bedrooms are arranged in a popular split bedroom layout which was ahead of its time for this era. The walk-out basement has a large family room w fireplace, a second kitchen, the fourth bedroom and a 3/4 bath. Over-sized two stall garage, storage shed and a large backyard are some of the great amenities being offered. Updated furnace and the roof was replaced after the storm of 2017. Close proximity to the area's favorite shopping and dining make for a very handy location. This home has a fun vintage vibe and could be a great equity builder for the right buyer. Seller intends to sell the property in its present condition..