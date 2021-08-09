4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $255,000

LOOKING FOR YOUR PERSONAL OASIS? AN ACREAGE IN TOWN? NEWLY RENOVATED? STOP!! You have FOUND it!! This 2 story home with tuck under 2 car garage sits on 2 parcels totaling 1.39 acres of unspoiled, natural beauty! Fenced in garden area has raised trough beds and is perfect for trying out your green thumb skills. Enjoy the views of wildlife as you sit at your dining room table or while dining al fresco on your new concrete patio! Better yet, take your fun to the next level and trek or drive up to a great firepit area. Perfect for those memorable Iowa evenings. Your NEW kitchen makeover includes great cabinets, pulls, farmhouse sink, touchless faucet, black stainless steel matching appliances and flooring! (NEW counter tops and backsplash will be completed prior to close! Samples are located in the home) 2 bedrooms on the main and a UPDATED, full bath with main floor laundry area! Family room overlooks the backyard and has huge windows to let that sunshine in and your worries out! Open staircase leads to large landing on second level, perfect for study nook or office. French doors open into your spacious master bedroom. Two additional bedrooms, with a shared closet, complete upstairs sleeping areas for a total of 4+ bedrooms! Gorgeous full bath up has been TOTALLY updated with double sink vanity, new tub and surround! Home features 2 a/c units and 2 furnaces. Second floor units are new 2020. Basement has been totally updated and ready for a great family room area. Don't miss out on this GORGEOUS property and get ready to come HOME!