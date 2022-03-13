4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $263,000

I don't know if we should start with the large 2-stall garage with a heater, the fenced in yard, the beautiful kitchen or the large floor plan!! I do know, when you walk in this house, the space is one thing that will catch your eye. This home received a new furnace and a new water heater in July of 2020, a new roof 2 years ago and a digital thermostat that links to your phone. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a HUGE owner's suite upstairs, plus a bathroom and 2nd room upstairs, a room and bedroom on the main floor and a bedroom downstairs. Downstairs also has a room used as an exercise room, another room for storage and the laundry room. Contingent on finding suitable housing..