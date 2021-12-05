4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $265,000

Beautiful, very spacious colonial 2 story home that has been extensively renovated. 4-6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with original woodwork. New modern lighting, new gas fireplace in living room, spacious sun room, large modern kitchen with island. Completely remodeled basement with new full kitchen, new appliances, independent living arrangement with one bedroom (no egress) one bath and and own outside entry into secluded backyard completely enclosed by vinyl privacy fence. Cement patio for outdoor relaxation. Detached 2 stall garage and additional storage shed. Recent updates in the last 2 years include new roof with complete tear off, new central air unit, and new electrical panel, and fresh paint both inside and outside the home. Come and see this beautifully restored home, you will not be disappointed!!!!!!