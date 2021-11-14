4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $274,500

The Pride of Ownership has

ever been more evident than in the home at 1809 31st Street!! Perfection in completing and updating this Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home speaks for itself upon entering!! Actually, even before you enter!! The stone added to the exterior, NEW metal Roof, Entrance decks to both the front and back doors with maintenance free decking, NEW Vinyl, NEW Soffits, NEW gutters and lighting, and all NEW Double Hung Vinyl windows The rounded stone entrances add so much to the character of this meticulously cared for home!! Upon entering, the entry way is great space for a bench, and wall space to hang coats!! Next the oversized living room with neutral carpeting, newer paint, and lets not forget all the NEW windows the homeowner has put in this home!! The living room is open to the dining room with NEW flooring, NEW paint, built~ins and original woodwork that showcase the character of this home. The kitchen, complete with heated tile floor, breakfast bar, NEWER appliances, a new sliding glass door to the deck as well!! The two bedrooms and full bath ~ with heated tile floor, NEWER vanity, soaker tub\shower compete the main floor!! Second floor has a oversized 3rd bedroom would convert to 2 bedrooms easily, but used as a playroom instead. The basement ~ ALL NEW, carpeting, drywall, paint, fireplace with built~ins, plus an area with new flooring to use as a gaming area or exercise room!! The 4th bedroom down with NEW flooring. NEW paint\drywall placed next to the 3\4 bath!! The laundry room with ample storage plus a "storage room" complete the basement!! Outside, this seller thought of everything, a great place to entertain guests on the deck, and a detached oversized heated 4 stall garage with workshop area ~ a homeowners dream!!! This Home is one you can't miss!!!