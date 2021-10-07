4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $275,000

Character and charm are abundant at this Jackson Street property!! This incredibly well maintained colonial has incredible amounts of space. Inside the home has four bedrooms (with a large Master), a remodeled main bath (2020) on the second floor with subway tile, a remodeled kitchen with quartz counters (2021), and hickory cabinets, ceramic tile backsplash and an adorable breakfast area. The main floor has a formal dining room, foyer, living room complete with wood burning fireplace (not used in years) and the cutest sunroom. Outside are incredible entertaining and retreat areas. On the backside of the home the sellers have built a newer oversized two stall garage that has loads of storage above, right next to the patio that runs the length of the home and has an outdoor kitchen and seating area. Secluded from the neighbors this is an incredible oasis for enjoyment of the outdoors. In addition, on the southwest side of the home is an adorable gazebo for enjoying those quiet evenings. This home has beautiful landscaping and is ready to move into. The mechanicals of the home have also been well maintained. The home has newer vinyl windows (2012) and a brand new modern boiler to heat the home...