4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $275,000

Move in ready!! This ranch style house is in a great Morningside neighborhood. The floor plan is open and the living room has a new fireplace with a fantastic surround and built ins!! The kitchen is spacious, has newer sliding glass door - with built in blinds- and walks out to a spacious deck, hot tub and well-manicured fenced in lot. There are 3 bedrooms on the main which includes a master bedroom with large double closet and half bath. Basement is wide open and comes with a pool table and wood burning fireplace. There is a 4th bedroom down with daylight window and walk-in closet and bath with shower. New vinyl siding and windows throughout!!!