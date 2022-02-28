 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $275,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $275,000

Move in ready!! This ranch style house is in a great Morningside neighborhood. The floor plan is open and the living room has a new fireplace with a fantastic surround and built ins!! The kitchen is spacious, has newer sliding glass door - with built in blinds- and walks out to a spacious deck, hot tub and well-manicured fenced in lot. There are 3 bedrooms on the main which includes a master bedroom with large double closet and half bath. Basement is wide open and comes with a pool table and wood burning fireplace. There is a 4th bedroom down with daylight window and walk-in closet and bath with shower. New vinyl siding and windows throughout!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One death in Sioux City rollover accident

One death in Sioux City rollover accident

An SUV driver died Wednesday in a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 20 in Sioux City. The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said that at 8:24 a.m., the female driver lost control of her eastbound vehicle at mile marker 4, south of the U.S. 20/Gordon Drive interchange.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News