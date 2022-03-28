 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $275,000

Beautifully updated Morningside home!! Enter into a nice size foyer with coat closet. First floor includes a master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite or room could be used as a family room. Upstairs features large updated eat-in kitchen open to the large living with newer bamboo flooring and big window for natural light. This floor hosts 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. This home offers a huge 3 season room next to a gorgeous in-ground pool and landscaping. Pool has a removable fence around for safety with kids and pets. Storage shed for pool extras. Back yard is private with a white vinyl privacy fence..

