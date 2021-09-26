4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $275,000

Family Memories Start Here!! Must~see 3K+ sq ft home on large beautiful lot 1\2 block from The Sioux City Country Club. Golf course, trees and creeks near by, oh my!!! OPEN FLOOR PLAN and Fabulous Entertaining flow. Bright and large great room. Formal dining room, den and spacious primary bedroom with ensuite. Open kitchen is the heart of this home. Large laundry room, 2 gorgeous fireplaces, cabinets and closets galore; hardwood floors. Fun basement for kids. Great schools in walking distance and neighborhood adventures..