Family Memories Start Here!! Must~see 3K+ sq ft home on large beautiful lot 1\2 block from The Sioux City Country Club. Golf course, trees and creeks near by, oh my!!! OPEN FLOOR PLAN and Fabulous Entertaining flow. Bright and large great room. Formal dining room, den and spacious primary bedroom with ensuite. Open kitchen is the heart of this home. Large laundry room, 2 gorgeous fireplaces, cabinets and closets galore; hardwood floors. Fun basement for kids. Great schools in walking distance and neighborhood adventures..
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $275,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
SLOAN, Iowa -- A 12-year-old boy died Friday after an accident in Sloan.
SIOUX CITY -- A contractor was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for accepting thousands of dollars from clients and never performing the work.
A former Bellevue police officer awaiting trial on charges of felony assault and evidence tampering after the death of his girlfriend was himself found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Kingsley, Iowa, man was arrested early Sunday and charged with threatening to kill an Orange City man.
Congratulations! Because you choose not to vaccinate or wear a mask, Woodbury County is back up to almost 15% positivity rate and we've gone f…
- Updated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Brandon man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a woman.
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Marcus, Iowa, mother who encouraged her 13-year-old daughter to have a relationship with an older man has been placed on p…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Sunday.
SIOUX CITY -- Delbert Christensen describes Sioux City's Hubbard Park as a diamond that's "a little bit rough."
- Updated
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities were seeking a suspect in a shooting that claimed the life of the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, police said.