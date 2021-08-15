4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $279,999

Come home to 110 W 38th Street, an updated and spacious home tucked away in the beautiful Country Club neighborhood. This home has recently been updated since being on the market prior!! ALL new windows have been installed, updateds to the deck, back yard spruced, and more!!!! Both the house and the lot are much bigger than they seem from the front, thanks to an oversized, walkout lot and an addition added by prior owners. Inside you will appreciate charm and old-world character, with clever built ins, unique windows, and a sweeping staircase that greets you as you enter. The original portion of the house features a cozy but spacious living room, the formal dining room (complete with a wood burning fireplace), and the kitchen, which features stainless appliances, tile backsplash, newer flooring, and an updated color scheme. Off the kitchen is the large bonus area, which features the informal family room and informal dining area. Off the informal dining area and through the double doors is the large deck, great for entertaining and overlooking the large back yard and beautiful neighborhood. Upstairs are 3 good sized bedrooms, the main full bathroom which features double sinks, and the show stopper master ensuite. The master is spacious, light and bright, features newer carpet, a fireplace, and a 4-piece master bathroom, complete with a walk in closet. Downstairs is ample storage space, the laundry area, and the large garage. Out back you will enjoy the gigantic green space and large shed, perfect for throwing ball, having grill outs, and enjoying summertime. Updates here include a new 80-gallon water heater, 2 new AC units (Pinnacle), new roof!! Come home to 110 W 38th Street today!!!