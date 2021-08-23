4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $285,000

OPEN FLOOR PLAN and Fabulous Entertaining flow. Bright and large great room, Formal dining room, den and spacious primary bedroom with ensuite. Open kitchen is the heart of this home. Large laundry room, 2 gorgeous fireplaces, cabinets and closets galore ; hardwood floor in Foyer. Fun basement for Kids! Spacious yard on 1/3 lot. Great school within walking distance and neighborhood activities. Possession will be after November 6, 2021.