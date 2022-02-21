4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $300,000

Here is the Northside home that you have been waiting for!! This fantastic Ranch home has gotten a nice face lift over that last few years and is ready for its new owners to move right in and start making memories. Some of the recent updates include: new quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen; new flooring through out the home; main and master bath make overs; refinishing of all 3 of the fireplaces; new paint inside and out; updated lighting, new washer and dryer that stay with the home; new furnace and A/C; new water heater and so much more. You will love the new inviting feel of this home!! (all dimensions are estimates)..